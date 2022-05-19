Hyderabad: 12-year-old boy found dead on Musi riverbed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:01 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: The bloodsoaked body of a 12-year-old boy was found on the Musi riverbed under the Kulsumpura police station limits on Thursday.

According to the police, a few local people, who noticed a pack of stray dogs pulling the body towards the Musi River, chased the canines away and informed the Kulsumpura police who after preliminary investigation shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

“There are no strangulation marks or knife injuries on the body. But there are impressions of dog bites and cuts all over the body. We are checking footage of closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity to identify the boy and the circumstances that led to his death,” Kulsumpura Sub-inspector N Shekhar said.

Police suspect that the boy might have been attacked by stray dogs. However, they are investigating from all angles.