Hyderabad: Police constable performs CPR, saves life

A police constable saved the life of man after performing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on him on Tuesday at Banjara Hills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:41 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: A police constable saved the life of man after performing Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on him on Tuesday at Banjara Hills.

The constable A Shankar, working at the Banjara Hills traffic police station was performing duty at Banjara Hills Road No.1/7 when he was alerted by some persons that a man got electrocuted near GVK House and collapsed.

Also Read Apollo Hospitals felicitates cop for saving life of woman at Gymkhana grounds

“Shankar rushed to the spot and administered CPR to him. He called 108 ambulance and shifted the injured to the hospital. His act saved the life of the person,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, AV Ranganath.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand and other senior officials appreciated the work of constable.