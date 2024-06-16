Hyderabad: Police detains T Raja Singh at RGI airport

Raja Singh had arrived in the city on Sunday morning from Mumbai and following reports that he would be heading to Medak district, the police took him into preventive custody. He was shifted to RGI Airport police station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 02:50 PM

Hyderabad: The police on Sunday took into preventive custody BJP legislator from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh at RGI Airport.

Raja Singh had arrived in the city on Sunday morning from Mumbai and following reports that he would be heading to Medak district, the police took him into preventive custody. He was shifted to RGI Airport police station.

Since morning the Cyberabad Riot Police and local police were deployed in large numbers at the RGI Airport police station.

Communal clashes were reported in Medak over cattle issue on Saturday night following which the police there had imposed prohibitory orders.