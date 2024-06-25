Karimnagar: Lovers attempt suicide by consuming pesticide, man dies

Fearing that their parents will not agree to their marriage, they allegedly consumed pesticide in Karimnagar town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 09:11 AM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Fearing that their parents would not agree to their marriage, a couple allegedly consumed pesticide in Karimnagar town on Sunday. While the youngster died, the woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

According to police, Pentam Chandu, 23, a resident of Gudem, Mustabad mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district, was working as a harvester driver. He fell in love with the harvester owner’s daughter, who was a degree final year student in Karimnagar.

Though the two tried to inform their parents about their relationship, it did not happen as planned, following which both were worried.

On Sunday, the duo went to Ujwala park and decided to end their lives thinking that their parents would not accept their marriage and consumed pesticide. Later, they went to a restaurant, where Chandu collapsed. It was then that the woman told the restaurant staff asked that they had consumed pesticide.

The staff shifted Chandu to the district headquarters government hospital. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Monday night.

The woman’s parents rushed to Karimnagar and shifted her to a hospital in Yellareddypet, where she is undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of Chandu, Karimnagar town-I police registered a case and are investigating.