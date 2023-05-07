Hyderabad: Police held coordination meeting on Safe City Project

A high level coordination meeting was held on Saturday to discuss issues pertaining to the Safe City Project

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: A high level coordination meeting was held on Saturday to discuss issues pertaining to the Safe City Project. Senior police officials including Additional DG, Shikha Goel, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan and Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra participated in the meeting.

Some of the decisions taken during the meeting include making 26 Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CD&EM) operational by the end of May, purchasing equipment for Forensic Science Laboratories, prioritizing and handling Dial 100 calls pertaining to women and children in distress by trained personnel, and deployment of volunteers to operate pelican signals.