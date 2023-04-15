Rachakonda cops bust cricket betting racket, seize Rs 20 lakh

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) with the assistance of Chaitanyapuri police busted a cricket betting racket and caught three persons on Saturday.

The police seized Rs 20 lakh in cash while seven bank accounts linked to the racket in which Rs 1.42 crore is deposited were frozen.

The arrested persons are Edukulla Jagadeesh (43), Jakkireddy Ashok Reddy (47) and Vodupu Charan (38). Three others – Palasa Srinivas Rao, Suresh Myalabathula and Vipul Monga went absconding.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan said Jagadeesh was a sub bookie working for Vipul and Srinivas and the trio was organizing illegal betting through ‘national exchange9’, a mobile phone based app.

“They collected money from punters providing them with User-ID and passwords. During the IPL 2023, the racketeers collected Rs. 3 crore from punters both through online and offline modes. On information, the SOT team nabbed them after raiding a house at Vasavi colony in Chaitanyapuri,” Chauhan said.

Jagadeesh, Ashok and Charan previously participated in cricket betting and lost huge amount in the gambling before becoming sub bookies for Vipul and Srinivas.

Efforts were on to nab the three persons who are absconding.

