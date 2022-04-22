Hyderabad police nab attention diversion gang

Published Date - 07:17 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police on Friday nabbed a three-member interstate attention diversion gang on charges of cheating a trader in the guise of exchanging foreign currency with Indian currency and fleecing him of Rs.1.6 lakh earlier this month.

The arrested persons were Aman Khan (25), a chicken shop owner, Shaik Atif (29), a tailor and Mohd.Aslam (32), a labourer, all residents of Chilukanagar in Uppal and natives of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Three other gang members are absconding.

On April 5, the gang approached Mohd Sarwar (31), a trader in Nacharam with a few UAE dirhams claiming to exchange it into Indian currency and luring him with huge commission. They took him to a spot in Puranapul, where they gave him a bag and took Rs.1.6 lakh from him claiming the bag had the dirhams. They fled from the spot.

Sarwar opened the bag to find newspaper bundles in place of dirhams, police said, after which he approached the police. The gang used to stay in rented houses and do recce of crowded places in major cities and identify people who could be targeted. Showing foreign currency for exchange with low rate, they then diverted his or her attention and fled with the Indian currency, police said.

The gang was involved in similar cases in Saroornagar and Afzalgunj here.

