Hyderabad: Police open fire at fleeing mobile phone snatcher

The suspected mobile phone snatcher Ameer, is stated to be involved in multiple cases of snatching. A special patrol team in plainclothes noticed him moving under suspicious circumstances at Sankeshwar Bazaar road.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 01:12 PM

Hyderabad: Police opened fire at a mobile phone snatcher, who was trying to flee on noticing a police team approaching him at Saidabad on Sunday night.

On noticing the approaching police team, Ameer tried to escape from the spot when a policeman fired a shot at him with his service weapon.

A senior official said the police had to open fire to force the man to surrender. “He was not hurt in the firing. Our teams will take him into custody soon,” said the official.