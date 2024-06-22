Police open fire on mobile phone snatchers in Chilkalguda

On information, that a gang of mobile phone snatchers were moving around Secunderabad, a special police team armed with short weapons were patrolling the streets.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 08:09 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The police opened fire on a gang of mobile phone snatchers at Chilkalguda when they tried to attack the police team on Friday night.

Spotting the gang near Mettuguda, the police overpowered and nabbed some of them when they came under from other members of the gang.

According to a senior police official, four persons came on two motorcycles and attempted to snatch a mobile phone from one of the police personnel who was in civilian clothes.

The gang also tried to attack the police. “One of the constables in self-defense had to fire one round in the air, after which the four-member gang surrendered. They were taken into custody and being questioned,” the official said.

In view of a rise in the incidents of murders and property offences, the city police higher ups have deployed special teams armed with short weapons.

The teams include policemen in civilian clothes. In a separate incident, a senior police official of Hyderabad police reportedly opened one round fire in air with a pistol at Asifnagar.

The incident happened during inspections of a few police stations in the south west zone of the Hyderabad city in view of recent murder incidents reported in the area on Friday night.

The official reportedly took the weapon of a police officer and to test its efficiency, fired one round in the area.