Hyderabad police nab nine phone snatchers including four juveniles

According to the police, the gang split into small groups and snatched away mobile phones from three different persons at Trimulgherry, Monda Market and Neredmet.

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published Date - 22 May 2024, 05:59 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (north) team on Wednesday caught nine persons, including four juveniles, for their alleged involvement in robberies.

According to the police, the gang split into small groups and snatched away mobile phones from three different persons at Trimulgherry, Monda Market and Neredmet. Three mobile phones were recovered and two motorcycles used in the crime were seized from them, police officials said.

The police advised public to be more cautious while speaking on the mobile phones on secluded roads.