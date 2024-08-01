Hyderabad police rescue 524 children under Operation Muskaan – X

Hyderabad City Police, along with various departments and NGOs, conducted joint inspections, rescuing 317 children from Telangana and 207 children from other states.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 08:08 PM

Hyderabad: As many as 524 children, including 43 girls, were rescued from child labour by the Hyderabad Police under ‘Operation Muskaan – X’ during the month of July.

As part of implementing this program, Hyderabad City Police coordinated with the Labour department, Revenue Department, District Child Protection Unit and NGOs and took up joint inspections across the city. Of the rescued children, 317 children belong to Telangana and 207 children were from other States.

Hyderabad police said that based on the working place, labour officers and NGOs lodged written complaints at the police stations concerned, which led to registering of 20 criminal cases against employers. Further, where criminal cases were not booked, the labour department imposed fines totaling to Rs 11.2 lakh.

As the Hyderabad Police Commissionarate is divided into 25 divisions, 25 special teams were formed, each team consisting of one labour department official, one Sub-Inspector or Assistant SI and constable and members of other departments. Four separate special teams were formed with Anti Human Traffic Units to coordinate with the line departments and divisional teams.

“Due to the efforts of our teams, Hyderabad district could get among the top place across Telangana in rescuing children and imposing fines on business establishment owners who employed children as labours,” police officials said.

Any information related to child labour can be informed on Dial -100 or 1098.

A total of 651 children including 33 girls were rescued from various places under ‘Operation Muskaan – X’ conducted across Cyberabad Police Commissionerate during the month of July.

The operation was conducted to trace out missing children and rescue children from begging, rag picking, child labour etc.

As part of these operations, 11 teams were formed in Cyberabad Commissionarate and these teams conducted rescue operations on various industries, companies and other establishments. Special drive was also carried out against children deployed for begging.

During the period, total of 651 children have been rescued and 264 criminal cases were registered against their employers and business establishments.

The Cyberabad Police appealed to the citizen to share any information regarding child labour with Ph.9490617444 or Dail -100.