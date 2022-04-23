Hyderabad: Police take custody of man in luxury car theft case

Hyderabad: Satyendra Singh Shekhawat, notorious for his sophiscated way of stealing cars, that too luxury cars, was on Saturday taken into custody by the Banjara Hills police from the Bengaluru police and brought to the city.

Shekhawat, who was recently arrested by the Bengaluru police, hit headlines last year after stealing luxury cars using high tech devices and tricks. Police said he would flick a car key from valet parking or service stations and scan them using a device. He would then prepare a duplicate key using electronic key cutters, keep an eye on the car and its owner, and on getting an opportunity, would steal the vehicle. He had thus stolen a car from a hotel here last year.

On information that he was nabbed in Bengaluru, the Banjara Hills police brought him on transit warrant to the city and produced him before a local court.

The police will seek his police custody and question him regarding his involvement in luxury car theft here in January last year and also one theft in Nacharam in April last year.

