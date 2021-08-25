Hyderabad police to close Tank Bund for traffic on Sundays

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police will close the Tank Bund for general traffic between 5 pm and 10 pm on Sundays to facilitate the movement of visitors.

- Advertisement -

This comes in the wake of IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday asking City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to consider such a move, after a citizen Ashok Chandrasekar tweeted to the Minister pointing out that crossing the Tank Bund to the lakeside was a nightmare for pedestrians.

“K T Rama Rao, Minister for IT and MA&UD had asked the City Police to explore the possibility of closing the Tank Bund for traffic on weekends. Next Sunday onwards, we will be closing the Tank Bund for five hours for general traffic and diversions will be enforced for the smooth movement of regular traffic on alternate routes,” Anjani Kumar said.

The Commissioner said the State government was taking up beautification works on the Tank Bund and large numbers of families were thronging the place during weekends. The restrictions were to ensure their safety.

The initial 200 metre stretch on the Tank Bund would be converted into temporary parking spots. People could move around on the remaining stretch, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .