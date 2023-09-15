Hyderabad police to issue notices in drug case

Meanwhile, Navdeep has approached the Telangana High Court on Friday and filed a petition in the court saying that he has nothing to do with this case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:03 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police are likely to issue notices to actor Navdeep and other individuals including pubs in connection with the recent drug case.

Though the police have alleged the involvement of the actor in the case and even named him as an accused, Navdeep has maintained that he has nothing to do with the drug case and that he was still in Hyderabad and did not go absconding like the police claimed.

He asked the court to issue orders not to arrest him. It is learnt that after hearing his case, the court has ordered the police not to arrest him.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Police raided an apartment in Madhapur recently and arrested film financier Venkat and others in connection with the drug case. The police also arrested a man from the film industry named Ramachandra, who allegedly implicated Navdeep during interrogation.