Hyderabad: Pakistan national arrested for overstaying in the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:38 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: A Pakistan national was arrested for overstaying in the city by the Hyderabad police on Thursday.

The man identified as Fayaz is married to a woman in the city. He works in a firm in Dubai. A few days ago, Faraz came to the city to meet his wife who lives in Bahadurpura of the city.

On information the city police checked his documents and found that his passport and visa had expired. A case is registered against him at Bahadurpura police station.