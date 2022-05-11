Hyderabad Police to seek Interpol help in Mahesh Bank case

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police are approaching the Interpol to seek help in identifying and nabbing the main conspirator in the AP Mahesh Cooperative Bank Limited e-fraud case.

In January, the hackers had gained access into bank accounts and diverted around Rs.12.50 crore into four different accounts. The amount was later transferred to 115 bank accounts and again rerouted to 398 bank accounts and later withdrawn from 938 ATMs.

“Documentation of the record to be furnished to the Interpol is being done. We will ask them to issue a blue corner notice,” City Police Commissioner CV Anand said.

A blue corner notice is issued when the suspect is unidentified and only little information that could lead to his identity being established is available. “With the help of information available – IP addresses and other details – if the suspect is identified, then we will again write to them furnishing the details asking to issue a red corner notice,” Anand said.

The City police had arrested around 24 persons including foreign nationals in connection with the case.

