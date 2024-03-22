Report fraudulent messages, WhatsApp calls on ‘Chakshu’: Hyderabad City Police

Any suspicious calls, SMS, and WhatsApp communications can be reported using the 'Chakshu' online portal, managed by the Department of Telecommunications.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 March 2024, 12:28 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police warned citizens on Friday to be aware of fake calls and messages.

A tweet from the City Police’s X (formerly Twitter) account stated that any suspicious calls, SMS, and WhatsApp communications can be reported using the ‘Chakshu’ online portal, managed by the Department of Telecommunications.

Any kind of cyberfraud can be reported on ‘Chakshu’ by disclosing information including screenshots, date, and time details. The portal will also ask for personal information such as name and phone number on which the fraudulent communication was received.

Once you disclose the required details, an OTP will be sent to your mobile and can be submitted using the captcha.

You can find the link to the Chakshu portal here:

sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc/Home/sfc-complaint.jsp