Hyderabad Police warn against sharing ‘unverified posts, videos’

By | Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: The police have warned citizens against sharing unverified posts and videos pertaining to the night curfew and the Covid-19 pandemic. This is after several videos of police personnel using lathis on those violating norms began making rounds on social media after the curfew began, even when there were no such incidents, with many of the videos being fake or from other areas. Officials said fake news could have a negative effect in view of the existing situation and stringent measures were needed.

Ever since the State government issued orders on the night curfew on Tuesday, videos and images of police personnel beating people on roads have gone viral on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. The City Police said there was not a single incident of any lathi-charge anywhere in the city, adding that persons spreading fake news about Covid-19 may face punishment under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has warned of booking criminal cases against people spreading fake news. Based on his directions, the police had also booked a case against a YouTube channel for wrongly telecasting an old video on the first day of curfew. “Those resorting to such activities will be booked. Such fake news has been creating panic and confusion amongst citizens,” Anjani Kumar said. The Cyberabad and Rachakonda police too have warned mischief mongers against spreading rumours.

