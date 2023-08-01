Burglars break into jewelry shop in Chandanagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a jewelry shop at Gangaram in Chandanagar and decamped with jewelry from the display in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Police sources said the burglars first entered a boutique located alongside the jewelry shop near the Gandhi Statue after breaking the door open. The suspects then drilled a hole in the wall that separates the jewelry shop and the boutique, and sneaked into the jewelry shop and decamped with the material.

The incident came to light when the jewelry shop owner came to open it in the morning.

On receiving information, the Chandanagar police reached the crime spot and are making efforts to identify and nab the burglars at the earliest. They suspect involvement of more than one person in the crime.

The worth of the stolen material was being estimated.