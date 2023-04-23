Man found dead at Madhura Nagar in Yousufguda

On being alerted by the locals, the Jubilee Hills police reached Madhura Nagar and took up the investigation.
Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found in a secluded spot at Madhura Nagar in Yousufguda on Sunday morning.
The man, who was later identified as Shiva Shankar Reddy (42), suspected to be a trader, was found dead by the local residents near a complex.
On being alerted by the locals, the Jubilee Hills police reached Madhura Nagar and took up the investigation.
A case of suspicious death was booked and the police are investigating the development from all possible angles including murder.
The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.