Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in chemical company at Mallapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a chemical company at Mallapur industrial area in Nacharam on Sunday evening. No casualties were reported in the fire, which being suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

According to the police, locals in the nearby residential area, where the chemical company was located, noticed thick smoke emanating from the industrial unit and alerted the fire department and the police personnel.

Fire caught the plastic containers in the industrial unit where chemicals were stocked. Due to the presence of chemicals, thick dark smoke covered the surrounding areas.

The Nacharam police along with the fire department officials managed to douse the fire with the help of fire engines. The management of the chemical company is yet to lodge a complaint and give out an estimation of the damaged property.