Hyderabad: Prisoner escapes from Cherlapally Open Air jail

The police suspect Hussain, sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015, might have made good his escape when he was sent out for some work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: A convict serving sentence in connection with a case of murder escaped from the Cherlapally Open Air jail on Wednesday.

The man Malatu Hussain (55), a native of Khammam, was arrested was convicted in a case of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015. After serving a good part of the sentence in Central Prison Warangal he was transferred to Cherlapally Open Air Jail where he was assigned the task of farming.

“On Wednesday, he went for work at the farm and did not return. On a complaint from jail officials, a case is registered and efforts are on to trace him,” said Kushaiguda police on Thursday.

The police suspect Hussain might have made good his escape when he was sent out for some work. The prison department authorities identify the convicts whose behavior is good and send them to Cherlapally Open Air jail where they can do farming or take up skill-based works like carpentry, steel furniture making etc.

