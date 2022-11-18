LPG cylinders laden truck collides with van in Adilabad

Cylinders fell down from the truck occupy national highway 44 near Mavala mandal centre on the outskirts of Adilabad on Thursday

Adilabad: A truck carrying empty LPG cylinders collided with a van resulting in bursting of a drinking water pipeline forcing vehicular traffic to come to a halt for a while on national highway 44 at Mavala bypass on the outskirts of the town on Friday.

The LPG cylinder laden truck dashed against a van coming from the opposite direction on the bypass. Cylinders fell down from the vehicle and the truck then hit the pipeline causing the burst of it. As a result, water gushed out of the pipe for about an hour and traffic on the national highway came to a grinding halt causing inconvenience to motorists.

However, officials concerned along with local police swung into action and stopped the leakage of the water before reloading the cylinders in the truck. Since the cylinders were empty, no casualties were reported. Police heaved a sigh of relief.