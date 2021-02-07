Hyderabad pub booked for organising obscene dance

Police said the women were lured with attractive remuneration and then forced into performing obscene acts at the pub. The police have served notices to all 28 persons and let them off.

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police booked a case against a pub at Begumpet on charges of organising obscene dance. Following a tip off, West Zone Task Force along with the Panjagutta police raided the pub late on Saturday night.

They caught 28 persons, including staff members and guests, who were at the pub while a group of women allegedly were performing obscene dances to entertain the guests.

Police said the women were lured with attractive remuneration and then forced into performing obscene acts at the pub. The police have served notices to all 28 persons and let them off.

They are also analysing the footage from the surveillance cameras to verify more details and seized the records of the pub. Further investigation is underway and based on evidence, those responsible will be booked, officials said.

The rescued women were produced before the magistrate and sent to a rescue home. The pub manager and organisers are absconding and efforts are on to nab them, officials said. The police said they had booked similar cases against the pub earlier too.

