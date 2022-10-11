Hyderabad: Pub raided at Gachibowli for sound pollution

Hyderabad: Seven persons were arrested by the Gachibowli police for violating the orders of the High Court and playing loud music after 10 pm.

On information of loud music being played at Live Bar and Restaurant located at Sharath Capital Mall in Gachibowli, the police raided the premises and found live orchestra performance going on in the pub and music played at high decibel levels in violation of the High Court orders.

The police arrested the pub owner along with manager, bar manager, singer and others.