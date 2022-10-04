Zen Bowls: Your go to space for fresh, clean and tasty food

Zen Bowls was born out of a necessity for the owners and trainers of F45 Studio at Kondapur after noticing their members struggling to find healthy dietary options when ordering at home or eating out.

Hyderabad: Zen Bowls, which was first started as a cloud kitchen in Gachibowli in the city with an aim to deliver fresh, clean, healthy, and tasty food, has now opened their first outlet at Puppalguda for all the like-minded ones to dine together at one place.

The sprawling new space will host a farm-to-fork experience where every meal is assembled using the freshest ingredients harvested from partner farms not more than 36 hours before serving, the outlest says adding, “we also have a community space that can host workshops which is also used as a retail space for small businesses.”

With Sandhya Esther, a Postgraduate in Food Technology Engineering and Srujan Peddapanga, a civil engineer and project manager, the trio executed a shared vision of nourishing body which in turn may aid ones weight goals, skin, and overall well-being and brought their vision to life at Zen Bowls, Puppalguda.

“We are what we eat. If the choice is so simple, why don’t we make the right one?,” Culinary Director Keerthi Kamalakar said while adding that they do not cater to any specific fad and instead offer a well-balanced meal that they call a nutritionally balanced Rainbow Diet.

Walk into Zen Bowls, Puppalguda for some me-time or a nice healthy party!

-Ruchi Rai Sohni