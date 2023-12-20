Hyderabad: SNIST empowers innovation at Smart India Hackathon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST) hosted Smart India Hackathon (SIH) that provided a platform for innovation and fostering creativity amongst the brightest minds in the country.

The SIH commenced with nearly 200 participants and 40 mentors, who worked on AICTE MIC’s problem statements in different categories including agri-tech, health tech, smart vehicles, robotics and drones, smart automation, clean and green technology problem statement. Fifteen jury members took part in the event.

Delivering a keynote address, MSME assistant director, KC Choudhury spoke about the pivotal role of innovation in driving growth and sustainability in the MSME sector.

MoE Innovation Cell Innovation Officer Ankush shared his insights and perspectives on fostering innovation at a national level, offering guidance and motivation to the participants.

SNIST principal T Ch Siva Reddy spoke about the accomplishments of the college and briefed the participants about the history and significance of the institute and dean innovation, Shruti Bhargava Choubey spoke about significance and scope of the SIH emphasizing the role of innovation in problem-solving.