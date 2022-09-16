Hyderabad: Rachakonda cops nab three persons for carrying arms

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) caught three persons who were allegedly possessing deadly weapons, and recovered three daggers from them.

The three persons were identified as Mohd Ghouse (29), Shaik Asif (36) and Syed Khaleel (36), all residents of Shaheennagar.

Acting on a tip off, the SOT team caught them at Quba Colony while they were moving with the daggers on motorcycles. “The trio was using these to threaten the public. Also, they shot small video clips holding the weapons in hands and uploading the videos on social media platforms to instill fear in the public,” said the Rachakonda police.

A case was booked against them at Balapur police station and they were remanded.