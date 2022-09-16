Tight security in Hyderabad in view of ‘Telangana National Integration Day’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:28 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: A thick security blanket has been thrown across the city in view of two big public meetings on Saturday.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be participating in a public meeting at NTR Stadium where around one lakh people from across Telangana are expected to participate. The traffic police have announced traffic diversions on the occasion.

The BJP is organizing a public meeting at the Parade Grounds in the morning with union Home Minister Amit Shah and other party leaders. The police have sanitised the venue and are deploying Rapid Action Force, Telangana State Special Police, City Armed Reserve and police drawn from different districts for the bandobast.

Senior police officials have visited both the venues and inspected the security arrangements on Friday. The police will closely monitor the public meeting with the help of the closed circuit cameras connected to the command and control center.

Several more programs are lined up across the city to mark the Hyderabad Integration Day being celebrated by the Telangana government while the BJP is also organizing programs.