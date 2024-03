Hyderabad: Rainfall is expected this Summer, March 2024 | Hyderabad News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 12:31 PM

Hyderabad is expected to experience a significant rain spell and thunderstorms from March 19–20, providing relief from the intense heat. The IMD predicts isolated light rainfall and a low heat wave probability, with cloudy skies and temperatures ranging between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.

