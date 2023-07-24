Hyderabad Rains: Heavy downpour claims life of daily wager at Abids

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Monday’s heavy downpour claimed the life of a daily wager at Abids Road while another person at Vasudev Colony, Attapur in Rajendranagar, had a lucky escape when thunder accompanied by lightning struck just a few feet away from him.

The deceased daily wage earner died after tin sheet fell on him at Abids Road. According to the police, the victim, identified as Fareeduddin took shelter near a building to escape the heavy downpour, when a tin sheet slipped from the terrace of the building and fell on him. He sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The police shifted the body to mortuary and a case has been registered.

In the second incident, the person at Vasudev Colony had a lucky escape while crossing the colony lane, when lightning struck a just a few feet behind him. A CCTV footage showcasing the lucky escape of the individual is making the rounds on several social media platforms.

