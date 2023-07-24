Cyberabad police urge IT employees to exercise caution while returning home

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecasted more rains during the night in the city

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains on Monday evening, the Cyberabad police issued an advisory urging employees in the IT corridor to exercise caution while they travel back home.

“Many roads in the city are flooded due to heavy rains. All IT and other employees should exercise caution when travelling home in vehicles. It is better to leave the offices, considering the weather forecast,” the Cyberabad police said.

As a result of the heavy downpour, all the major thoroughfares in the twin cities witnessed major traffic gridlocks. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad forecast for more rains during the night.