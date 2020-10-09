Hyderabad rains: Life thrown out of gear

The sudden downpour in the evening hours had people returning from work stranded for long on the water logged road stretches.

Hyderabad: Normal life was thrown out of gear as heavy rain lashed different parts of the city on Friday evening.

The sudden downpour in the evening hours had people returning from work stranded for long on the water logged road stretches. As vehicles struggled through the pooled water, long and serpentine traffic snarls added to the delays.

The heavy rains in the city, which had Asifnagar recording 15 cm in just a couple of hours, resulted in traffic jams even on the main road stretches and motorists wading through the rain water. At Raj Bhavan, Punjagutta, parts of Banjara Hills and also areas in the old city, vehicles were seen moving at snail’s pace.

