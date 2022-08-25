Hyderabad: Raja Singh served notice for promoting hatred

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:33 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: The Shahinayathgunj police served a notice on Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh in connection with a case booked against him in April for allegedly promoting hatred.

A team from the Shahinayathgunj police along with the Mangalhat police reached the legislator’s office on Thursday and served the notice to him under Section 41 CrPC.

The case was booked against the legislator on April 10 for allegedly playing provocative songs during a Sri Ram Navami procession. The police had invoked Sections 153A, 295A, 504 and 505 (2) of IPC.