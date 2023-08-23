Hyderabad: Ramraj Cotton launches silk dhoti costing Rs 1 lakh

Ramraj Cotton has unveiled its silk dhoti collection at a gathering of dealers and distributors in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Silk dhoti costing Rs 1 lakh launched by Ramraj Cotton.

Hyderabad: Ramraj Cotton has unveiled its silk dhoti collection at a gathering of dealers and distributors in Hyderabad on Wednesday. One of the varieties of the silk dhotis cost Rs 1 lakh. The most expensive silk dhotis are embellished with the finest threads of pure gold and are handwoven. K Namashivaya of Mangalya shopping mall launched these dhotis, a company press release said here.

Ramraj Cotton founder & Chairman KR Nagarajan, Joint Managing Director Aswin announced that these resplendent dhotis would be available at all Ramraj showrooms in Hyderabad.

While traditionally, silk attires are mostly used by women during weddings and auspicious occasions, Ramraj dared to venture beyond norms and launched for men also. Unveiling their latest products, the brand also introduced silk mundus and shirts for men, redefining sartorial elegance.