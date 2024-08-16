Did you know ‘Jai Hind’ slogan has Hyderabadi connection?

Photo: Hrydaryanand Dharmana

Hyderabad: From a humble salutation to a powerful war cry, the phrase “Jai Hind!” has become deeply ingrained in the Indian consciousness over the years. However, did you know that this iconic slogan has a Hyderabadi connection?

The powerful slogan of Indian patriotism is the brainchild of Abid Hasan Safrani, a man born in Hyderabad in 1911, who joined Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army (INA).

Born Zain-al-Abdin Hasan to anti-British parents in Hyderabad, Abid’s life took a pivotal turn when he chose to study engineering in Germany instead of the UK. It was in Germany that he met Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose during a meeting with Indian prisoners of war.

Bose’s fiery speech inspired Abid to join the Indian National Army (INA) in 1941 as Bose’s secretary and interpreter, abandoning his studies to dedicate himself to the freedom struggle.

As a close aide to Bose, Abid was given the rank of Major and tasked with creating a common, secular greeting for the soldiers of the INA.

After his initial suggestion of “hello” was rejected, Abid coined the phrase “Jai Hindustan ki,” which was eventually shortened to the now-iconic “Jai Hind!” Bose adopted it as the salutation for the INA, and it soon became a unifying cry for India’s independence movement, later immortalized by Jawaharlal Nehru in his “Tryst with Destiny” speech on Independence Day.

Much later, Abid adopted the name “Safrani” as a symbol of communal harmony and continued his service to the nation, joining the Indian Foreign Service after Partition. He retired as the Ambassador to Denmark in 1969 and lived in Hyderabad until his death in 1984.