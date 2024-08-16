Kodandaram, Amir Ali Khan sworn in as MLCs under Governor’s quota

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy attended the event. Earlier this year, in January, they were nominated under the Governor’s quota. However, their swearing-in was postponed due to High Court orders following a petition filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana.

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi Samithi president Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan took oath as Members of Legislative Council under Governor’s quota here on Friday. Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy administered the oath.

Meanwhile, the two Ministers inspected the location opposite the Secretariat where the State government is installing former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue. It is likely to be unveiled on August 20.