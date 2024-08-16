Story Box bookfair returns to Hyderabad from August 24 to 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 02:18 PM

Hyderabad: Bibliophiles in Hyderabad are in for a literary treat as the Story Box bookfair makes its much-anticipated return to the city from August 24th to 30th. The “Premium Edition” of the fair will be held at Vasavi Kalyana Mandapam in Khairatabad, offering a week-long celebration of books, creativity, and discovery.

The fair boasts an impressive collection of over 1,000,000 books across a wide range of genres, ensuring there’s something for every reader. From romance and thrillers to young adult fiction and self-help, the event also features specialized sections dedicated to religious texts, cooking, and more.

The box, this time, is available in two sizes: mini at Rs. 1500 and biggie at Rs. 2500. In addition to a vast selection of books, the fair will offer a range of engaging activities, including book publishing sessions, author signings, and a special focus on Telugu and academic books at discounted rates.

Complementing the literary offerings, the fair will also feature a merchandise counter with stationery and accessories, a free reading area, and complimentary coffee and refreshments for all “Story Box” buyers.