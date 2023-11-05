K Motors Arya Warriors win Telangana Premier Golf League

Arya Warriors defeated Team TeeOff 4-3 win in the final. Both the teams were tied at 3-3 after regulation play, which included four games of singles and two doubles contests. In the end, the Warriors held their nerve to emerge champions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:41 AM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: K Motors Arya Warriors held their nerves to emerge champions of the second edition of the Telangana Premier Golf League, at the Hyderabad Golf Club in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Arya Warriors defeated Team TeeOff 4-3 win in the final. Both the teams were tied at 3-3 after regulation play, which included four games of singles and two doubles contests. In the end, the Warriors held their nerve to emerge champions.

Three of the four singles went to the final hole as the golfers fought tooth and nail for a chance to put their respective team in front. In the first game, Veera Babu of the Warriors lost to Akhil Reddy Thanam 2&1. Vikas Reddy took down Prasad Nanduri of the TeeOff for a 1Up win. Viraat Reddy of the TeeOff defeated Satish Cheeti 1Up to maintain the rhythm of this undulating contest. The Warriors squared the singles when Faheemudin defeated Rahul Varma 3&1.

The doubles proved to be far more decisive affairs. Srinath Reddy and Ramakrishna Reddy were 4&3 winners over Chakradhar Gadde and Suresh Raju, earning TeeOff their third point. Ramesh Babu Kilaru and Nagi Reddy produced a dominant 7&6 victory JP Reddy and Sandeep Rathi to secure the tie for the Warriors.