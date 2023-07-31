Hyderabad receives excess rain in July

This year, Hyderabad saw 388.9 mm of rainfall compared with around 279.1 mm in July every year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: Last week, Hyderabad experienced an extraordinary spell of rain that left the city drenched. The heavy downpours transformed the weather from dry to wet, turning the tables on the previously lacking rainfall situation.

The rainfall recorded in July skyrocketed past the deficient mark, moving Hyderabad into the large excess rainfall category. Usually, the city expects around 279.1 mm of rainfall during the month of July. However, this year, the rain gods were generous and blessed Hyderabad with a whopping 388.9 mm of rainfall.

As the rain poured down, umbrellas became a common sight. But despite the inconvenience, the rainfall brought a sense of relief to the people. While the rainfall did lead to a few minor water-logging issues, the city’s infrastructure remained resilient. The meteorological department had earlier predicted a normal monsoon season, but the recent downpours have exceeded expectations.

