IMD predicts light rains in Hyderabad for next two days

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has predicted a spell of light rain or drizzle in the city over the next two days. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the mercury soared to 30 degrees Celsius with the highest maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius being recorded at Pattigadda in Secunderabad.

The weather outlook for the entire State also remains similar, with only light rains anticipated over the next two days. The maximum temperatures, too, are likely to rise to 30 degrees Celsius and further to 35 degrees Celsius at some parts.