Hyderabad receives rains on Saturday evening after a sunny morning

By | Published: 8:47 pm 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: The weather in Hyderabad remained pleasant for most part of Saturday and with no rain and a cloudy sky. However, later in the evening, there have been spells of rains across the city.

The maximum temperature of the city remained 30 degree Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was 23.6 degree Celsius.

According to the forecast by Telangana State Development Planning Society, Hyderabad will witness light to moderate thundershowers at isolated places for the next three days. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 30 degree to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 21 degree and 23 degree Celsius.

As of July 17, Hyderabad received 322 mm average rainfall in July, whereas the normal rain expected was 196.4 mm. As per the officials at Indian Meteorological Department-Hyderabad, a low pressure is likely to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighborhood around July 21, which might result in moderate rains in the city.

The IMD has also issued a five-day thunderstorm warning for several districts including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal.

On Saturday, Kanduwada, Rangareddy received the maximum rainfall in the State, of 49.8 mm.

