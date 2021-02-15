Hyderabad: Recipient of heart transported by metro recovers

The speedy transportation of the heart by a dedicated metro train during the peak hour aided in the success of the surgery, said surgeon Dr Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Hyderabad: The heart transplant performed on a 44-year-old patient at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, with the donor heart transported through the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR), was successful with the recipient recovering fully.

The recipient, Singareddy Kanakareddy, was suffering from an end-stage heart ailment and needed a donor heart. He was kept alive for 45 days with continuous infusion of medicine till he got transplanted with a new heart.

“At the right time, we came to know about the availability of the donor heart at Kamineni Hospitals from where the authorities made it possible to transport the organ in a metro rail,” said Apollo Group of Hospitals president Dr K Hari Prasad on Monday.

The speedy transportation of the heart by a dedicated metro train during the peak hour aided in the success of the surgery, said heart and lung transplant surgeon Dr Alla Gopala Krishna Gokhale.

The donor organ was transported to the Nagole metro station by road from Kamineni Hospital from where doctors took a metro train to the Jubilee Hills metro station. From there, it was transported by road to Apollo Hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .