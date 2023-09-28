Hyderabad: Record Rs.1.25 crore for this Ganesh laddu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:18 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Hyderabad: Breaking all records, Ganesh laddu at Richmond Villas in Sun City, Bandlaguda Jagir, was auctioned for staggering Rs.1.25 crore here on Thursday. Last year, the laddu was sold for about Rs.65 lakh

Every year, the Richmond Villas residents organize auctioning of Ganesh laddu as part of the festivities. According to the organisers, the money raised from the auction is used for charity purposes including for schools, health care, and supply of groceries to NGOs.

“Entire money raised from auctioning will go into the charity,” the organisers said and appealed to all gated communities to do their bit for charity.