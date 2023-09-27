Nalgonda: Ganesh laddu auctioned for Rs 36 lakh

The Ganesh festival and idol immersion procession are launched after puja from this Ganesh pandal, which has been allocated the No.1 tag at Hanuman Nagar in the old city of Nalgonda.

27 September 23

Nalgonda: With top leaders from different political parties participating in the auction, the laddu of Ganesh idol of the No.1 Pandal in the town was auctioned for Rs.36 lakh, the highest the laddu auction has recorded here.

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy of the BRS, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, BJP leader Nagam Varshith Reddy, Pilli Ramaraju and BSP leader Perika Kiran Jayaraju among others participated in the bidding for the laddu. Ramaraju started the auction with a call for Rs.10 lakh.

With the competition between the leaders getting intense, the laddu finally went to Kiran Jayaraju who bid for Rs 36 lakh.

The laddu at the No.1 Ganesh pandal had fetched Rs.10 lakh last year.

Earlier, with political leaders competing with each other, the pandal organizers had conducted a draw of lots to decide who would donate the Ganesh Idol for the No.1 pandal. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had won the draw.

With elections round the corner, several of the Ganesh idols this year were donated by political leaders.

Last year, 1,400 Ganesh idols were installed, while this year, the number has swelled to 4,300.