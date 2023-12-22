Hyderabad records 8 new Covid infections on Dec 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: The State health department on Friday reported 9 Covid positive infections out of which 8 positive cases were from Hyderabad while one positive case was from Rangareddy district. As on Friday, 27 active Covid positive cases are recovering while one case has recovered on Friday, the State Health bulletin said.

On Friday, the authorities conducted a total 1245 Covid diagnostic tests out of which 9 have tested positive. The test results of 68 more samples that were collected in the last 24 hours are awaited, the bulletin added.