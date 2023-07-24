Hyderabad: Relative attacks woman with knife at Uppal

The police maintained that the accused was forcing the girl to marry him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:01 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly attacked by her relative at Uppal on Sunday night. The suspect Laxmi Narayana took the woman, a resident of Ramanthapur, in a car on the pretext of visiting some place.

Both of them had argument over some issue.

Later, Laxmi Narayana took a knife and inflicted a bleeding wound on the neck of the woman and escaped from the spot, said Uppal police.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the man on Monday. The police maintained that Laxmi Narayana was forcing the girl to marry him.