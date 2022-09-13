Hyderabad: Renova Hospital surgeons save 85-year-old woman’s leg from near amputation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

Diagnostic tests revealed that the woman had thrombus in femoral artery causing limb ischemia, wherein the lower extremities of the leg were not receiving adequate blood supply. Diagnostic tests revealed that the woman had thrombus in femoral artery causing limb ischemia, wherein the lower extremities of the leg were not receiving adequate blood supply.

Hyderabad: A team of surgeons at Renova Hospitals, Langar Houz, have saved the limb of 85-year-old woman patient from the old city, who was suffering from knee osteoarthritis and had a blood clot (thrombus) in her femoral artery.

The elderly woman was admitted with severe right leg pain and her toes were discoloured. Diagnostic tests revealed that the woman had thrombus in femoral artery causing limb ischemia, wherein the lower extremities of the leg were not receiving adequate blood supply.

Quite often, the treatment for such medical conditions is amputation but the doctors decided to take up surgical thrombectomy involving removal of the blood clot from the right leg.

The surgical team led by vascular surgeon, Dr. Pritee Sharma, senior anaesthetist, Dr Pradeep Kandlekar conducted the surgery and removed the thrombus from the leg. Post-surgery, the pain in the woman’s right leg reduced.

“Due to the medical condition, there was a risk for the patient to lose the impacted limb. However, we managed to save the limb by taking up the complex surgery,” Dr Sharma added.