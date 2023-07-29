Hyderabad: Residents laud DRF’s efforts during heavy rainfalls

During the heavy rains in the last week, residents frequently observed multiple DRF teams, donning their uniforms, actively engaged in pushing vehicles on waterlogged roads, draining water from cellars, and relocating people to safer areas

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad experienced heavy rains in the past few days, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had deployed its monsoon teams and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams to attend to rain-related complaints from different parts of the city.

The teams were all over the city quickly moving in to the points of grievances such as water logging, tree falls and others, and clearing them. This ensured the denizens did not have to face problems, even during the heaviest downpour, like in earlier instances.

The monsoon emergency teams cleared water stagnations at various locations including Circles 1 to 5 of LB Nagar zone, Sanathnagar, Ameerpet, Lakdikapool, and others. The DRF team also worked round-the-clock to clear nala overflows, fallen trees, rescuing people in areas like Malakpet, Koti, near Asian Mall, Nala Cheruvu, and Uppal.

Amidst the city’s heavy rainfall, the team remained unwavering in its commitment to assisting citizens. The residents expressed deep appreciation for the team’s dedicated efforts, which prioritize their safety during these challenging weather conditions.

“We saw the DRF team at many places in the city. They were actively helping out citizens to keep them safe while Hyderabad was on a red alert due to the Weather conditions,” said Avinash Tewari, a resident at Punjagutta.

The Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) staff undergoes comprehensive training every quarter, focusing on rescue operations in firefighting, urban flooding, wall collapse scenarios, and others.

