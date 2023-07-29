Hyderabad to witness maximum temperature reaching 30°C; Showers expected

According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to rise steadily, reaching the 30 degree Celsius mark, and possibly beyond

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: After heavy rains and subsequent drop in mercury over the week, Hyderabad is now bracing itself for a surge in maximum temperatures in the next couple of days.

The day temperatures are to go up, reach 30 degree Celsius, though the rising mercury is expected to be accompanied by intermittent clouds, offering some respite.

According to the India Meteorological Department forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to rise steadily, reaching the 30 degree Celsius mark, and possibly beyond. Despite the expected rise in temperatures, there is a silver lining in the form of anticipated rain spells as one or two showers are predicted to grace the city.

Alongside the showers, the nights are anticipated to be relatively cooler, with minimum temperatures hovering between 22 degree Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the weather remained pleasant in the city with intermittent showers. Rajiv Nagar Community Hall premises in Uppal received 4.3 mm rain followed by Moulali (3 mm), and Jeedimetla (2.3 mm).

